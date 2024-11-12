Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 11.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:19 PM IST
Sales rise 22.72% to Rs 133.27 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 11.62% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.72% to Rs 133.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales133.27108.60 23 OPM %18.1119.81 -PBDT25.1222.70 11 PBT23.5821.09 12 NP17.3815.57 12

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

