Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 11.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 11.62% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.72% to Rs 133.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.133.27108.6018.1119.8125.1222.7023.5821.0917.3815.57

