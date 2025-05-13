Looking to ride the uptrend? Here's a strategy to generate alpha

Recommended Strategy:

• Strategy: Nifty bull call spread

• Expiry: May 8, 2025

• Strike prices: Buy 25,000 call @153 and sell 25,300 call @63

• Net premium outflow: 90 points

• Stop loss: 45

Rationale:

• On Monday, Nifty opened gap up and decisively crossed the resistance zone near 24,590, supported by positive geopolitical developments that boosted overall sentiment.

• The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) improved significantly from 0.725 to 1.183, reflecting aggressive put writing and comparatively lower call writing, a sign of strengthening bullish sentiment.

• A bull call spread allows participation in the ongoing uptrend with a defined risk-reward profile, especially as the index approaches the psychological 25,000 mark.

(This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives Research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)