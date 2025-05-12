LTIMindtree shares up 6% on securing its largest-ever $450 million deal

Shares of LTIMindtree rose over 7 per cent on Monday after the company secured a $450 million seven-year deal with a global agribusiness company, amid a broader rally in the market.
The computer software and consulting firm's stock rose as much as 7.7 per cent during the day to ₹4,977 per share, the highest level since February this year. The stock pared gains to trade 6.8 per cent higher at ₹4,940 apiece, compared to a 3.5 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 2:50 PM. Shares of the company extended gains to their fourth day while they have fallen 11 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. LTIMindtree has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.47 trillion, according to BSE data.
The company announced a "strategic" agreement with a leader in the global agribusiness sector, which is so far the largest deal the company has secured. LTIMindtree will implement an AI-powered operating model to deliver the application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services, it said in the exchange filing.
"This comprehensive suite of future-ready IT services, built on platforms such as SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, as well as proprietary AI frameworks, is aimed at enhancing the client’s operational efficiency, scalability, and global growth."
Securing this large deal marks a pivotal milestone as we transform to an AI-driven business model, helping the company's clients enhance productivity, Venu Lambu, chief executive officer (designate) and whole-time director of LTIMindtree, said in the statement. "We are proud to be the trusted partner for one of the world’s most respected agribusiness companies."
Revenue from North America, a key market, was up 6.8 per cent, while Europe faced challenges that pulled down growth by 1.5 per cent. The company ended the financial year with a total client base of 741, similar to Q3FY25.