Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities reported to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 158.82% to Rs 135.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.135.5252.366.872.865.97-1.604.23-3.553.43-2.60

