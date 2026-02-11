Associate Sponsors

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:42 PM IST
Sales rise 158.82% to Rs 135.52 crore

Net profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities reported to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 158.82% to Rs 135.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales135.5252.36 159 OPM %6.872.86 -PBDT5.97-1.60 LP PBT4.23-3.55 LP NP3.43-2.60 LP

