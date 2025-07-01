M&M total sales rises 14% YoY to 78,969 units in June'25

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its overall auto sales grew by 13.79% to 78,969 vehicles sold in June 2025 as against 69,397 vehicles sold in June 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, Mahindra & Mahindras (M&M) total auto sales declined 6.11% in June 2025 compared to 84,110 units sold in May 2025.

In the utility vehicles segment, the company sold 47,306 vehicles in the domestic market, registering a growth of 18% YoY and overall, 48,329 vehicles, including exports.

The company sold 20,575 units of commercial vehicles (LCV+MHCV) in June 2025, up 18.44% from 17,371 units sold in June 2024. Three-wheelers (including electric 3Ws) sales grew 37% YoY to 8,454 units in June 2025.

Total exports for the month stood at 2,634 vehicles, registering a growth of 1% on YoY basis. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M, In June, we achieved SUV sales of 47,306 units, a growth of 18%, and total vehicle sales of 78,969 units, a 14% growth compared to the same month last year. The quarter ended on a very positive note for us, marking the highest quarter ever for SUVs. Further, the company's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) announced that its total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during June 2025 were at 53,392 units, up 12.83% from 47,319 units in May 2024.

Domestic tractor sales grew by 13% to 51,769 units in June 2025, compared to 45,888 units sold in June 2024. Tractor exports rose 13% to 1,623 units in June 2025, compared to 1,431 units during the same period last year. Veejay Nakra, President Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, We have sold 51,769 tractors in the domestic market during June 2025, a growth of 13% over last year. The industry posted growth in June 2025, primarily driven by cash flow from Rabi crop harvesting & widespread arrival of monsoon across most regions. With better long-term rainfall departure this month, land preparation activities are well supported for the upcoming Kharif season. Record foodgrain production especially rice, wheat, pulses coupled with various Government initiatives to improve farmer income are expected to augur well for tractor demand in the coming months. In the exports market, we have sold 1,623 tractors, a growth of 13% over last year.