Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit rises 38.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 4224.30 crore

Net profit of Macrotech Developers rose 38.50% to Rs 921.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 665.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 4224.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4018.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.45% to Rs 2764.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1549.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.57% to Rs 13779.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10316.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

