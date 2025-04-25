Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macrotech Developers Ltd Surges 3.12%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.05%

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 13.87% over last one month compared to 4.9% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.64% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 3.12% today to trade at Rs 1361.6. The BSE Realty index is up 1.05% to quote at 6930.1. The index is up 4.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd increased 1.72% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 1.21% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 8.44 % over last one year compared to the 7.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 13.87% over last one month compared to 4.9% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 31629 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 46338 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036 on 17 Mar 2025.

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

