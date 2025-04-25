Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 13.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.73% to Rs 3710.04 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 13.55% to Rs 446.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 3710.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3412.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.48% to Rs 1702.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1554.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 14229.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13278.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3710.043412.0514229.9913278.5218.9418.7218.6018.24726.45653.052736.482478.82591.10522.312260.142068.32446.49393.221702.141554.82

