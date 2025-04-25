Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 13.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 13.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 8.73% to Rs 3710.04 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 13.55% to Rs 446.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 3710.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3412.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.48% to Rs 1702.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1554.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 14229.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13278.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3710.043412.05 9 14229.9913278.52 7 OPM %18.9418.72 -18.6018.24 - PBDT726.45653.05 11 2736.482478.82 10 PBT591.10522.31 13 2260.142068.32 9 NP446.49393.22 14 1702.141554.82 9

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

