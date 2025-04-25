Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 718 cr 240 MW HEO Hydro Electric Project

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 718 cr 240 MW HEO Hydro Electric Project

Apr 25 2025
NEEPCO has declared a Mumbai based infrastructure company, Patel Engineering as L1 for a Rs. 718 crore (including tax) contract for the 240 MW HEO Hydro Electric Project located in Arunachal Pradesh.

The project, expected to generate 1,000 million units (MU) of energy annually, aims to improve power supply in the state and contribute to the balancing of the national grid. The project is to be completed in a period of 44 months.

The said project is located in the Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Scope of Works include construction of Civil and associated infrastructure works, testing & commissioning of Hydro-mechanical Plant & Machinery leading to successful operation and performance of all the Generating Units of the 240 MW HEO Hydro Electric Project.

Apr 25 2025

