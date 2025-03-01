Mahindra & Mahindra Feb auto sales jump 15%

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2025 stood at 83702 vehicles, a growth of 15%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 50420 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 19% and overall, 52386 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23826.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, In February, we clocked SUV sales of 50420, a growth of 19% and 83702 total vehicles, a growth of 15%. This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio.

Category

Feb-25

Feb-24

Growth

Passenger vehicle sales 50,420 42,401 19%Commercial vehicle & 3-wheeler sales 30,221 28,983 4%Total domestic sales 80,641 71,384 13%Exports 3,061 1,539 99%Total sales 83,702 72,923 15%

