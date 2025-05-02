Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd and Vineet Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 May 2025.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd crashed 7.89% to Rs 40.74 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14983 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd lost 5.82% to Rs 83.82. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2680 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd tumbled 5.75% to Rs 127. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1071 shares in the past one month.

Aeroflex Industries Ltd slipped 5.58% to Rs 165.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74670 shares in the past one month.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd pared 5.18% to Rs 32.22. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3997 shares in the past one month.

