Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2412.2, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.88% in last one year as compared to a 3.49% slide in NIFTY and a 15.46% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2412.2, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 23888.4. The Sensex is at 75882.34, down 0.17%.Mankind Pharma Ltd has gained around 6.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24659.2, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.96 lakh shares in last one month.