The domestic equity indices opened on a strong note in early trade on Monday, with broad-based buying lifting market sentiment. The Nifty traded above the 24,000 level. All sectoral indices on the NSE traded in positive territory during the session. Gains were led by metal, IT, and realty stocks, which outperformed other sectors amid sustained buying interest.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 496.82 points or 0.65% to 77,161.03. The Nifty 50 index advanced 139.75 points or 0.60% to 24,043.55.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.96% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 1.21%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,468 shares rose and 728 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.50% to 19.02. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,827.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,700.71 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 April 2026, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.23% to 6.949 compared with previous session close of 6.933.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee lowered against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.2525 compared with its close of 94.1600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement rose 0.14% to Rs 152,910. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.11% to 98.252. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.21% to 4.318. In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement jumped $ 1.24 or 1.18% to $106.57 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Reliance Industries added 0.14%. The company reported a mixed performance for the March quarter, with profit declining even as revenue growth remained strong across key segments. The companys consolidated profit after tax including share of profit/(loss) of associates and JVs fell 8.9% YoY to Rs 20,589 crore in Q4 FY26. Gross revenue rose 12.9% YoY to Rs 325,290 crore, supported by robust momentum in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C), digital services and retail businesses. However, the oil and gas segment weighed on overall performance due to a natural decline in KG-D6 gas production.

Axis Bank dropped 4.17% after the company reported a 0.64% marginally decrease in standalone net profit to Rs 7,071.31 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 7,117.50 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income increased 1.90% year on year (YoY) to Rs 38,746.64 crore in Q4 FY26. The banks net interest income (NII) for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 14,457 crore up 5% YOY basis. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q4 FY26 stood at 3.62%. Core operating profit stood at Rs 10,619 crore. The bank's board also approved plan to raise up to Rs 55,000 crore. This includes up to Rs 35,000 crore via debt instruments such as bonds and debentures, and up to Rs 20,000 crore through equity issuance, including QIP, ADRs, GDRs or other permissible routes, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

IDFC FIRST Bank rallied 2.93% after the companys standalone net profit rose 4.9% to Rs 318.94 crore on 7.73% increase in total income to Rs 12,182.81 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025. Global Market: Asia markets traded mostly higher Monday as investors looked past diplomatic setbacks between the U.S. and Iran, even as escalating tensions in the Middle East kept oil prices elevated. Sentiment held up despite U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday scrapping plans to send U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad, Pakistan for negotiations with Iran. Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain high after Irans Revolutionary Guard reportedly boarded two cargo ships near the strategic sea lane.

Meanwhile, Profits at Chinas industrial firms grew at their fastest pace in six months in March, even as the Middle East war upended global oil markets and sent raw material costs soaring. Industrial profits jumped 15.8% from a year earlier in March, the sharpest growth since September last year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed Monday, accelerating from the 15.2% surge in the first two months of this year. In the first three months this year, enterprise profits expanded 15.5%, the fastest start to a year since 2017, barring the pandemic-driven spike in 2021. Last week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at record levels on Friday after investors were given a hopeful sign that peace talks between the U.S. and Iran would soon take place in Pakistan.