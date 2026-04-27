Sigma Advanced System inks multi-year deal with Rolls-Royce

Sigma Advanced System has signed a seven-year long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce, marking a steady step forward in its global aerospace journey. The agreement represents a deepening strategic relationship with one of the world's largest and most respected aerospace OEMs, placing the company at the heart of critical global engineering programs.

The contract is valued at nearly 300 million (i.e., roughly Rs 3800 crore), providing the company with a long-term revenue stream and stronger visibility over future growth.

Under the agreement, Sigma Advanced Systems will supply a wide portfolio of high-precision-engineered, safety-critical components and assemblies for Rolls-Royce's aerospace programs. This is a program-level partnership delivered through the company's manufacturing network across India and the UK, reflecting how the company is increasingly operating as an integrated global platform rather than a location-specific supplier.