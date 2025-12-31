Bank of India soars 1.38%, Gains for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 143.97, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.27% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 30.91% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 143.97, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Bank of India has dropped around 2.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8431.5, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.55 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 144.88, up 1.56% on the day. Bank of India is up 40.27% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 30.91% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.