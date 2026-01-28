SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 298.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.80% to Rs 203.71 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 298.94% to Rs 30.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.80% to Rs 203.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 135.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.203.71135.0920.9910.3943.8713.7940.0010.2530.047.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News