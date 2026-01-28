SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 298.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.80% to Rs 203.71 croreNet profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 298.94% to Rs 30.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.80% to Rs 203.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 135.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales203.71135.09 51 OPM %20.9910.39 -PBDT43.8713.79 218 PBT40.0010.25 290 NP30.047.53 299
