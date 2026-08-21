Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsSouth Africa ETA FeeCanada visa processing timeStocks to buyGold and Silver Price TodayAugmont Enterprise IPOHy-Tech Engineers IPOAnti-Reservation ProtestSC on CBSE Language Policy
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Millworks Technologies secures orders worth Rs 53.74 cr

Millworks Technologies has announced the receipt of confirmed orders aggregating to approximately Rs 53.74 crore, further strengthening its business momentum for the FY27. With this, the Company's total confirmed order book has increased to Rs 121.88 crore, providing strong revenue visibility for the upcoming period.

The newly secured projects are primarily from the aerospace, railway and defence sectors, underscoring the Company's strong execution capabilities and continued client trust.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Empower India forays into sustainable digital infrastructure space

Barometers trade marginally higher; metal stocks extend gains

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Alacrity Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Ascorbic Acid Injection USP

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Next Story