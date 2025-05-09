Biocon consolidated net profit rises 154.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 4358.10 crore

Net profit of Biocon rose 154.24% to Rs 344.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 4358.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3863.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.90% to Rs 1013.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1022.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 15052.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14195.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4358.103863.8015052.2014195.8024.7423.6321.0422.64902.70734.803477.103105.60466.40327.801790.101536.80344.50135.501013.301022.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News