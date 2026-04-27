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MobiKwik spurts on securing RBI approval for NBFC application

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Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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One MobiKwik Systems surged 15.3% after the company announced that it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for its Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) licence.

The approval will enable the company to launch its lending arm, MobiKwik Financial Services Private Limited (MFSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary. The NBFC will allow the group to expand its regulated lending operations, introduce new credit products and improve execution through faster go-to-market capabilities.

The company said the NBFC structure will also support a co-lending model, provide access to sustainable capital and help improve lending margins over time. Operations will commence after the receipt of the Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the RBI, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions.

MobiKwik plans to leverage its technology platform, AI-led underwriting and a customer base of over 186 million users to scale its credit offerings. The focus will be on both secured and unsecured lending products for consumers and MSMEs, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, with an emphasis on financial inclusion.

The company said the development marks a key step in its strategy to build a full-stack fintech platform with integrated payments and financial services capabilities.

One MobiKwik Systems is a digital payments and financial services platform offering wallet, UPI and payment gateway solutions to consumers and merchants. The company serves over 186 million users and nearly 4.8 million merchants, and also distributes credit, savings and investment products. It is among Indias leading fintech platforms, with a strong user base and around 18% share in the digital wallet transaction market.

On a consolidated basis, Mobikwik posted a net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in Q3 December 2025, reversing a loss of Rs 55.28 crore in Q3 December 2024 and a loss of Rs 28.62 crore in Q2 September 2025. Total income rose 8.29% YoY and 6.40% QoQ to Rs 297.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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