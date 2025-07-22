Mphasis Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2800.2, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.66% in last one year as compared to a 2.49% rally in NIFTY and a 7.87% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2800.2, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25087.55. The Sensex is at 82271.26, up 0.09%.Mphasis Ltd has gained around 4.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37031.75, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43997 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.1 lakh shares in last one month.