National Commodity Clearing standalone net profit rises 23.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of National Commodity Clearing rose 23.38% to Rs 22.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 658.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 642.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.658.05642.034.653.8330.6224.6230.6224.6222.5318.26

