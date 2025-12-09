Futures hint at a mildly positive start

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures was up 19.50 points, indicating a mildly positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 655.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,542.49 crore in the Indian equity market on 8 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 10,156.86 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asian shares swung between mild gains and losses on Tuesday as traders in the region treaded carefully ahead of the Federal Reserves policy call. A quarter-point rate cut is widely expected, but the real suspense lies in what the Fed signals about the health of the worlds largest economy.

Chinese markets moved sideways as investors parsed fresh promises of fiscal support from the Politburo, which met on Monday. Local reports suggested Beijing intends to step up government spending and maintain its 5% GDP growth target for 2026. The policy comfort was tempered by lingering worries over a bruising property downturn, weak consumer demand and a sharp slowdown in capital investment, keeping sentiment muted. Chip stocks across Asia were largely steady after U.S. President Donald Trump said NVIDIA would be permitted to sell a more advanced AI chip in China, though the product will carry a 25% tariff. The reaction among Chinese chipmakers was mixed.

Overnight in the U.S., equities pulled back as investors took some money off the table before the Fed meeting. The S&P 500 slipped nearly 0.4% to 6,846.51, the NASDAQ Composite eased 0.1% to 23,545.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 0.5% to 47,739.32. NVIDIA gained nearly 2.2% in after-hours trade, adding to its main-session advance following Trumps comments on China chip sales. Domestic Market: The domestic stock market spent Monday in risk-off mode as investors dumped midcaps and blue chips, dragging the Nifty back below 26,000. Foreign funds stepped up their selling ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting, the rupee hovered near record lows and every NSE sectoral index finished lower, with PSU banks taking the biggest hit. Rising Japanese bond yields also spooked traders by raising the risk of yen carry trades unwinding, a move that could sap global liquidity. Despite India's steady macro backdrop, these crosswinds kept sentiment soft. The Sensex dropped 609.68 points to 85,102.69 and the Nifty fell 225.90 points to 25,960.55, leaving both indices lower for a second straight session.