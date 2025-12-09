Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit declines 60.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.62% to Rs 2823.60 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Delhi Distribution declined 60.87% to Rs 180.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 460.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.62% to Rs 2823.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3307.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2823.603307.1010.3123.89334.55754.79232.44655.93180.02460.03

