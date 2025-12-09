Stock Alert: Shriram Finance, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, UGRO Capital

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital, Bandhan Bank, Kaynes Technology India shares are banned from F&O trading on 09 December 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Fujiyama Power Systems reported a 97.4% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 62.9 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 31.9 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 72.6% to Rs 567.9 crore in Q2 FY26 over Rs 329.1 crore in Q2 FY25.

Physicswallahs consolidated net profit rose 62.4% to Rs 72.3 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 44.5 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 26.3% to Rs 1,051 crore as against Rs 832 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Shriram Finance announced that its board has approved the allotment of 7,500 NCDs to raise Rs 150 crore on a private-placement basis, including a green-shoe option of Rs 100 crore. ICICI Bank announced that it has executed share purchase agreement to acquire a 2% stake in ICICI Prudential AMC for Rs 2,140 crore. Punjab National Bank informed that it has received a penalty of Rs 15 crore from the Appellate Tribunal under SAFEMA. UGRO Capital announced that it has acquired a 100% stake in Profectus Capital. Authum Investment & Infrastructure announced that its board has approved the allotment of 90 lakh non-cumulative, non-convertible, redeemable preference shares, aggregating to Rs 900 crore.