Nazara Technologies Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 973.4, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 89.28% in last one year as compared to a 32.45% rally in NIFTY and a 7.53% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 973.4, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 25865.55. The Sensex is at 84467.06, down 1.29%.Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 5.99% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2114.8, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.1 lakh shares in last one month.

