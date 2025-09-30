Nestle India signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

To expedite investments in Odisha

Nestle India further strengthened its commitment to India as it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) to expedite the investments in green field and brown field projects, in Odisha and its existing manufacturing locations. The MoU was signed at the World Food India Summit 2025 in New Delhi.

Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India, stated, The signing of this MoU with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries underscores NestlIndia's commitment to investments in the food processing sector in green field and brown field projects, in Odisha and existing manufacturing locations within the time frame of next 2 to 3 years. This is also expected to create both direct and indirect employment opportunities, reinforcing our commitment to India's growth story as we continue on this journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.