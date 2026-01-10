Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nibe Defence and Aerospace receives license to manufacture and proof-test firearms

Nibe Defence and Aerospace receives license to manufacture and proof-test firearms

Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
From Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India

Nibe Defence and Aerospace, subsidiary of NIBE, has been granted license for manufacturing and proof testing of Firearms by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India under the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, Arms Rules, 2016 and Notifications etc. issued there under from time to time for manufacturing and proof-testing of firearms/ammunition.

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

