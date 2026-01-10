Nibe Defence and Aerospace receives license to manufacture and proof-test firearms

From Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of IndiaNibe Defence and Aerospace, subsidiary of NIBE, has been granted license for manufacturing and proof testing of Firearms by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India under the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, Arms Rules, 2016 and Notifications etc. issued there under from time to time for manufacturing and proof-testing of firearms/ammunition.
