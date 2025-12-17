Nifty December futures trade at premium

Vedanta, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 25,910, a premium of 91.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,818.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 41.55 points or 0.16% to 25,818.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.23% to 9.84.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.