Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2025.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2025.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd lost 3.47% to Rs 427.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 35557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59326 shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd crashed 3.45% to Rs 949.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2759 shares in the past one month. Tata Motors Ltd tumbled 3.34% to Rs 688.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.57 lakh shares in the past one month. CCL Products (India) Ltd corrected 2.78% to Rs 809.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62412 shares in the past one month.