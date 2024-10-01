Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 6.25% to 11.99.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,976.40, a premium of 179.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,796.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 13.95 points or 0.05% to 25,796.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.25% to 11.99.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.