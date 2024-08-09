Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 32.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 32.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.99% to Rs 261.19 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India declined 32.93% to Rs 24.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.99% to Rs 261.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 296.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales261.19296.77 -12 OPM %15.9819.99 -PBDT43.9259.05 -26 PBT33.2549.11 -32 NP24.8937.11 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1,100 points, Nifty tops 24,350 in pre-open

Eicher Motors strong Q1 overshadowed by weak Bullet 350 sales, growth woes

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petition seeking postponement of NEET PG exam today

US, Egypt, and Qatar call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks next week

Asian shares set to end rough week on a high, yen remains under pressure

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story