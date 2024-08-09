Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 202.53 crore

Net profit of J.G.Chemicals rose 300.00% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 202.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 172.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales202.53172.35 18 OPM %11.073.18 -PBDT22.536.12 268 PBT21.245.13 314 NP15.203.80 300

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

