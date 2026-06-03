NMDC Ltd has added 8.58% over last one month compared to 4.82% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.57% drop in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd rose 1.43% today to trade at Rs 96.7. The BSE Metal index is up 0.54% to quote at 44599.5. The index is up 4.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 1.42% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 0.27% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 46.21 % over last one year compared to the 7.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has added 8.58% over last one month compared to 4.82% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 97.2 on 02 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 66.79 on 20 Jun 2025.