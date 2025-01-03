NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 68.37, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.25% in last one year as compared to a 11.18% jump in NIFTY and a 11.61% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 68.37, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24079.19921875. The Sensex is at 79453, down 0.61%. NMDC Ltd has slipped around 12.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8723.35, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 176.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 68.58, up 0.76% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

