Great Eastern takes delivery of 2019 Japanese built Ultramax Dry Bulk Carrier "Jag Riddhi"

Great Eastern Shipping Company took delivery of 2019 Japanese built Ultramax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Riddhi of about 63,480 dwt on January 28, 2026. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q3 FY26. This vessel is financed entirely from internal accruals.

After this transaction, the company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 16 Product Tankers, 5 LPG Carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 9 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.20 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.

Additionally, the company has contracted to buy one secondhand Medium Range Tanker and sell one Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vishnu. These purchase and sale transactions are expected to be completed in Q4 FY26.