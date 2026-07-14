Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Wanbury Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd and Orient Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 July 2026.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Wanbury Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd and Orient Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 July 2026.

Nureca Ltd surged 13.94% to Rs 280.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1218 shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd soared 12.99% to Rs 471.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28493 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10936 shares in the past one month. Wanbury Ltd spiked 12.62% to Rs 338.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12946 shares in the past one month. Fino Payments Bank Ltd jumped 11.61% to Rs 179.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98421 shares in the past one month.