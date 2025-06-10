Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oberoi Realty's Commercial Real Estate CEO Pankaj Gupta steps down

Oberoi Realty's Commercial Real Estate CEO Pankaj Gupta steps down

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Oberoi Realty said that Pankaj Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO) - commercial real estate and a senior management personnel, has resigned from his position.

The resignation is effective from the close of business hours on 9 June 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing. No reason was specified for his departure.

Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure projects.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 45.03% to Rs 433.17 crore on a 12.52% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,150.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Oberoi Realty rose 0.73% to Rs 1,916.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

