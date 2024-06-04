Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 3185.75 points or 10.35% at 27579.69 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 14.18%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 12.74%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 12.68%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 11.72%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 10.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 9.82%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 9.13%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 5.93%), Linde India Ltd (down 5.36%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 5.22%).

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2629.85 or 5.45% at 45602.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 980.65 points or 6.51% at 14076.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1228.7 points or 5.28% at 22035.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 4102.07 points or 5.36% at 72366.71.

On BSE,376 shares were trading in green, 3411 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

