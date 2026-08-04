Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd spurts 1.99%, up for third straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 11557, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% fall in NIFTY and a 10.65% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11557, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 24503.3. The Sensex is at 78421.82, down 0.28%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has added around 4.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31715.25, down 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.51 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 11600, up 0.83% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up 34.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% fall in NIFTY and a 10.65% fall in the Nifty IT index.