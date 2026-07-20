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Pace Digitek arm collaborates with MEGMEET for AI data center power systems

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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Pace Digitek, through its subsidiary Lineage Power (LPPL), has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with MEGMEET Electrical India. Under the agreement, MEGMEET will serve as a strategic supplier of AI data center power systems and related products to LPPL. The collaboration includes technical support, product upgrades, training, and lifecycle after-sales services, with product supply to be undertaken through mutually agreed purchase orders.

The cooperation builds on the companies' existing telecom power relationship while extending collaboration into AI data center power infrastructure. The partnership builds on LPPL's established Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing and system integration capabilities by adding AI data center power systems to its portfolio.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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