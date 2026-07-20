Pace Digitek rose 1.04% to Rs 204.25 after the company said its subsidiary entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with MEGMEET Electrical India to support opportunities in AI data centre power infrastructure.

The partnership expands the companies' existing collaboration in telecom power solutions, which has spanned more than five years, into AI data centre power infrastructure. No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.

Under the agreement, MEGMEET will act as a strategic supplier of AI data centre power systems and related products to the company's subsidiary Lineage Power Private Limited (LPPL). The collaboration also covers technical support, product upgrades, training and lifecycle after-sales services, with product supplies to be executed through mutually agreed purchase orders.

Pace Digitek said the partnership complements LPPL's battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing and system integration capabilities by adding AI data centre power systems to its portfolio. The company said the expanded offering is aimed at addressing the growing demand for reliable and energy-efficient power infrastructure driven by AI computing, hyperscale data centres and digital infrastructure. The company said the collaboration aligns with its strategy of strengthening its technology and product portfolio through strategic partnerships while leveraging its manufacturing, engineering and project execution capabilities. MEGMEET Electrical India is part of the global MEGMEET industrial technology group, which specializes in power electronics and electrical automation solutions. It has R&D, manufacturing and operational facilities across multiple countries and supplies advanced power solutions for AI, industrial and e-mobility applications.