Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.18 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.29% to Rs 30.38 crore

Net Loss of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reported to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.29% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.30.3819.69-41.31-34.99-16.12-8.38-20.18-11.98-20.18-11.98

