Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.18 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.18 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 54.29% to Rs 30.38 crore

Net Loss of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reported to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.29% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.3819.69 54 OPM %-41.31-34.99 -PBDT-16.12-8.38 -92 PBT-20.18-11.98 -68 NP-20.18-11.98 -68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

Q2 results today: Hero MotoCorp, HAL, Glenmark among 1,181 to post earnings

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

LG launches three new XBOOM Series speakers in India: Check price, details

Niva Bupa shares make positive debut on bourses; list at 6% premium

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story