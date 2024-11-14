Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit declines 26.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Sales rise 31.16% to Rs 408.00 crore

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India declined 26.62% to Rs 38.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.16% to Rs 408.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 311.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales408.00311.07 31 OPM %12.8816.96 -PBDT60.3560.63 0 PBT51.0356.95 -10 NP38.4352.37 -27

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

