Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit declines 26.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India declined 26.62% to Rs 38.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.16% to Rs 408.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 311.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.408.00311.0712.8816.9660.3560.6351.0356.9538.4352.37

