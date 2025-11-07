LIC ends higher after Q2 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 10,053 cr

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) added 3.18% to Rs 923.90 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 31.9% to Rs 10,053.39 crore on 4.6% increase in total income to Rs 241,677.06 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

On the half-yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 16.4% to Rs 21,039.90 crore on 5.2% increase in total income to Rs 4,66,328.13 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

The total premium income for six months period ended September 30th, 2025 was Rs 2,45,680 crore as compared to Rs 2,33,671 crore for the six months period ended September 30th 2024, registering a growth of 5.14%.

The total individual business premium for the six months period ended September 30th, 2025 increased to Rs 1,50,715 crore, registering the growth of 4.16% from Rs 1,44,696 crore for the comparable period of previous year. The group business total premium income for six months period ended September 30th, 2025 was Rs. 94,965 crore as compared to Rs 88,975 crore for the six months period ended September 30th 2024, registering an increase of 6.73%. A total of 72,60,573 policies were sold in the individual segment during the six months period ended September 30th, 2025 as compared to 91,70,420 policies sold during the six months period ended September 30th 2024, registering a decrease of 20.83%.

For the six months period ended September 30th, 2025, the persistency ratios on premium basis for the 13th month and 61st month were 75.29% and 63.81%, respectively. The comparable persistency ratios for the corresponding period ended September 30th, 2024 were 77.62% and 61.46%, respectively. The assets under management (AUM) increased 3.31% YoY to Rs 57,22,896 crore as on September 30th, 2025 as compared to Rs 55,39,516 crore on September 30th, 2024. The value of new business (VNB) for the six months period ended September 30th, 2025 was Rs 5,111 crore, up 12.30% as compared to Rs 4,551 crore for the six months period ended September 30th, 2024.

The Net VNB margin for the six months period ended September 30th, 2025 increased by 140 bps to 17.6% as compared to 16.2% for the six months period ended September 30th, 2024. The solvency ratio as on September 30th, 2025 increased to 2.13 as against 1.98 on September 30th, 2024. The overall expense ratio for the six months period ended September 30th, 2025 decreased by 146 bps to 11.28% as compared to 12.74% for the six months period ended 30th September 2024. The yield on investments on policyholders funds excluding unrealized gains was 8.90% for the six months period ended September 30th, 2025 as against 9.02% for six months period ended September 30th, 2024.

R Doraiswamy, CEO & MD, LIC said, We at LIC are very optimistic about the positive impact of the GST changes announced for the Insurance Industry by the Government of India during September 2025. From a business perspective during the first half of this year (FY 2025-26), LIC has once again demonstrated the successful implementation of its strategy pertaining to both product and channel diversification, that we have been pursuing since our listing. The Banca and Alternate Channels share of Individual NBP is now 7.12% for H1 FY26 as compared to 4.10% last year, demonstrating a growth of 67.62%. While we expand our overall profitability through diversified product mix and channel mix, we are also working towards optimizing costs and for H1 FY26 our overall expense ratio has decreased by 146 bps to 11.28%.