Patel Retail standalone net profit rises 13.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Patel Retail rose 13.07% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 182.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 177.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.182.45177.388.307.6012.0510.949.278.296.926.12

