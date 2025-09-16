Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Retail standalone net profit rises 13.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Patel Retail standalone net profit rises 13.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2.86% to Rs 182.45 crore

Net profit of Patel Retail rose 13.07% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 182.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 177.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales182.45177.38 3 OPM %8.307.60 -PBDT12.0510.94 10 PBT9.278.29 12 NP6.926.12 13

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

