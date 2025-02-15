Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 59.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 79.44 crore

Net profit of Pavna Industries declined 59.77% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 79.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.79.4479.868.329.934.395.310.962.710.701.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News