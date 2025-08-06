Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 9.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.20% to Rs 15.31 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp rose 9.73% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 77.20% to Rs 15.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.318.6444.9440.974.583.954.413.713.613.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News