PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana achieves milestone of 10 lakh homes

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy stated in a latest update that PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, has achieved a historic milestone with 10 lakh homes now solar-powered as of 10th March 2025. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13th February 2024, this scheme is rapidly reshaping India's energy landscape. With 47.3 lakh applications received, the initiative has already disbursed Rs 4,770 crore in subsidies to 6.13 lakh beneficiaries, making solar energy more accessible than ever.

The scheme's easy financing options, including collateral-free loans up to Rs 2 lakh at a 6.75% subsidized interest rate through 12 Public Sector Banks, have accelerated adoption. So far, 3.10 lakh loan applications have been received, with 1.58 lakh sanctioned and 1.28 lakh disbursed, ensuring financial inclusion for all. With a seamless 15-day subsidy transfer process and zero electricity bills for many beneficiaries, the scheme is not just powering homes but also empowering people. Every solar installation under PMSGMBY offsets carbon emissions equal to planting 100 trees.

The scheme has seen remarkable progress across several states. Notably, Chandigarh and Daman & Diu have achieved 100% of their government building rooftop solar targets, leading the nation in clean energy adoption. States like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are also performing exceptionally well, contributing significantly to the overall installation figures. The Government is actively monitoring the progress across all states to ensure the smooth and timely execution of the scheme, with the goal of reaching 1 crore households by 2026-27.

