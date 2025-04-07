Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculative net longs edge lower

Pound speculative net longs edge lower

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Large currency speculative net longs in the Pound futures edged down, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 34626 contracts in the data reported through April 01, 2025. This was a weekly decline of 9657 net long contracts.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

