Precision Electronics bags Rs 49-lakh domestic order in Aerospace & Defense segment

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Precision Electronics said that it has secured a domestic order worth Rs 49 lakh from a private entity in the Aerospace & Defense segment.

The company will supply masts with accessories, with delivery scheduled within the current financial year.

The transaction is not a related-party deal, and neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the customer entity.

Precision Electronics is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales surged 48.4% year-on-year to Rs 15.15 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Precision Electronics tanked 4.91% to currently trade at Rs 192.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

